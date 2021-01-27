Sad passing of well known retired Thurles teacher Theresa Barry

Thurles is today mourning the sad passing of retired Scoil Angela, Ursuline Primary School teacher, Theresa Barry.

Mrs Barry is remembered as being a brilliant teacher, with a very kind disposition - a real friend to the many pupils who passed through her classroom and a wonderful colleague to generations of teachers and staff in Scoil Angela.

A native of Listowel, County Kerry, Theresa and her husband Joe - a retired long serving secondary school teacher in Thurles CBS - made their home in Glenflesk, Monadreen where they made an enormous contribution to the neighbourhood and the community. They, together with their daughters Anne and Maria, are held in the highest of regard, and their goodness and decency endeared them to all their neighbours and many many friends.

The late Theresa Barry who has gone to her eternal reward

Theresa, who had been ill for a short time, passed away while under the wonderful dedication of the staff of Med 2 Ward, South Tipperary Regional Hospital. She enjoyed an active life after retirement and loved attending musical theatre and drama events in the Cathedral Town amongst many many other hobbies and pastimes.

Following government restrictions on public gatherings, Theresa's funeral is private. Her funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday, 28th January, at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The Church is limited to 10 family members. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but are unable due to current restrictions, may join the funeral Mass, by following the link www.thurlesparish.ie or if you wish to offer your sympathies to Theresa's family please use the condolence link on www.rip.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. House is strictly private at this time.

Theresa will be sadly missed by her devoted loving husband Joe, daughters Anne and Maria, cherished grandchildren Ethan, Adam, Liam and Ava, sons in law Kiran and Graham, sisters Mary and Breda, brothers Mossie and Eddie, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Ita, Maureen, Kay and Tess, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of wonderful friends.

She will also be very fondly remembered and missed by her many past pupils and colleagues in Scoil Angela.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis