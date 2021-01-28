 ‘Top Employer’, Lidl commits to €44,250 COVID bonus pot for Tipp employees

As an essential business and Ireland’s Most Reputable Food Retailer, Lidl has continued to serve the communities it operates in by keeping its doors open, shelves stocked throughout the pandemic. Recently awarded Best COVID-19 Response by a Retailer at the Irish Quality Food Awards, the retailer’s frontline workers dedication has not gone unnoticed and Lidl has now also committed to a €2 million investment in a COVID Employee Bonus for all employees on the island of Ireland, with €44,250 allocated to Tipperary-based employees. This bonus is the third COVID bonus offered by the retailer to recognise the valiant efforts of their essential workers during the pandemic.

Lidl has also announced it is to recruit more than 45 new employees to its Tipperary-based operations this year in a variety of operational roles across its 8 stores in the county, which forms part of an overall commitment of 1,200 new roles in Ireland this year. As Ireland’s fastest growing retailer, the roles are being created to support Lidl’s growing customer base in the county, and will include a market leading benefits package, award-winning learning, development and progression opportunities within in the business.

The announcement comes as Lidl is one of just 14 Irish companies recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer for 2021. The world esteemed and most sought-after certification, held by global brands such as PepsiCo, Puma and Heineken, showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

Commenting on the announcement, Maeve McCleane, Director of Human Resources for Lidl Ireland said: “Since the onset of the pandemic our teams have demonstrated incredible agility, selflessness and dedication in serving our local communities, ensuring that our customers across the county had access to the food and supplies they needed. I am pleased to confirm this significant investment in the form of a third bonus to recognise their phenomenal contribution as frontline workers during an exceptionally challenging time.”