Breaking news: Thurles races have been called off

Races in Thurles have been called off due to the heavy snow

Inclement weather has led to the postponement of the race meet

It has just been announced by Horse Racing Ireland that races at Thurles Racecourse have been claled off due to the inclement weather.

At present it is snowing heavily in Thurles and the Board have taken the decision with the meet to be rearranged for another time.

The first race was due to get off at 1:45pm