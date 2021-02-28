Thurles' Fairtrade fortnight to proceed virtually

Usually in Thurles, the annual Fairtrade Fortnight would see a number of activities organised by the local committee – particularly a talk in LIT aimed at second and third level students, to raise awareness of Fairtrade and what it means to growers and producers in the Third World.



Because of the Covid restrictions, there will be no local activities for FT Fortnight 2021, which takes place from February 22 to March 7.



However, the local group encourages people to think about FT and to make a real effort to support FT items when shopping.

The National Fairtrade Office in Dublin has organised a series of virtual events during the two weeks.



Here are some samples of the kind of events that will be happening during the Fortnight.



Photographer Sean Hawkey will show a couple of photographs from his exhibition about Climate Change and Fairtrade farmers; a new advertising campaign will be featured; the micro-finance NGO Prospero will explain how they support Fairtrade farmers’ co-ops and how you could support them; some of Fairtrade partner companies will tell what they are doing; an artist will talk to us about her new mural on Merrion Street; the development education organisation, 80:20 will share the new schools education pack about chocolate and Fairtrade; Fairtrade communities in Donegal will share what they are doing during the Fortnight and the fortnight will also have Colm O’Gorman from Amnesty International doing a couple of cooking demonstrations and chocolatier David Greenwood Haigh showing us how to make truffles.



All are listed on www.fairtrade.ie/lineups.