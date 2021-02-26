Abbey Road, Thurles works to be undertaken in Q2, Councillor is informed

Independent Cllr Micheal Lowry has been informed by Tipperary County Council that Irish Water works at Abbey Road are now completed and the resurfacing and realignment works to be undertaken now will be done by the local authority.

€140,000 has been allocated for the work and it is expected that the work will commence in the second quarter of the year.

Cllr Lowry asked that the roundabout realignment at Lidl and the resurfacing work would take place together so as to limit disruption to road users.