Thurles man Joe Troy, one of nature's gentlemen, passes away aged 93

There is great sadness in Thurles and further afield, today following news of the passing of Joe Troy, St Brigid's, Lognafola, Thurles, who was in his 93rd year.

A man who lived and worked in the heart of the community in Thurles, Joe, together with his wife Noreen and daughter Margaret, were very prominent in Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann for many many years and ensured that the organisation prospered and grew during his time there. He was also an avid follower of Thurles Sarsfields and of Tipperary and loved chatting about the games and all the goings-on in GAA circles.

The late Joe Troy - one of nature's gentlemen

Joe worked in Valley Ice Cream for many years and was a man with a great sense of humour, but with a very gentle way about him. He was also a great conversationalist and loved to chat to people as he went about his work, and later in retirement as well.

He delighted in local shows too and attended many of the local productions, noting all of those friends, neighbours, relations and colleagues on stage. He also loved to dance, was a very accomplished dancer, and was a member of the Thurles Club for Dancing for a long number of years where he met so many friends each week.

A daily Mass goer, Joe was a collector in Bohernanave Church at the 6:30pm Mass for many years but daily Mass usually saw him in the Cathedral of the Assumption with his wife Noreen who was ever by his side.

Joe passed away suddenly, in his 93rd year, under the wonderful care of the staff of Ward 3A, University Hospital Limerick.

He is very sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Noreen, daughter Margaret, grandchildren Aisling and Jack, sister Mary (Chicago), sisters in law Nora, Chrissie and Vera, nephews, nieces, cousins, former colleagues in Valley Ice Cream and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, the Club for Dancing, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines Joe's funeral is private. Joe's funeral cortége will leave his residence on Tuesday 9th March at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed to Joe's family in the condolence section of rip.ie

May the gentle and kind soul that was Joe Troy, enjoy the peace and happiness the Heaven he believed in.