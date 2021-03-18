Dr Jessie Rogers appointed first woman and lay Dean of the Faculty of Theology at the Pontifical University Maynooth

Dr Rogers joined the Faculty of Theology at Saint Patrick’s College, Thurles in 2014.

The President of Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, Rev Prof Michael Mullaney, has announced the appointment of Dr Jessie Rogers as the first woman and lay Dean of the Faculty of Theology at the Pontifical University Maynooth.

Dr Rogers, originally South African, undertook her graduate studies at the University of Stellenbosch and came to Ireland in 2007 to teach in Mary Immaculate College before joining the Faculty of Theology at Saint Patrick’s College in 2014.

As a Scripture scholar specialising in the Old Testament, her academic work focuses on biblical wisdom literature. In recent years it has broadened to include spirituality and a focus on the theology of childhood.

Dr Rogers is a member of the Irish Biblical Association, the South African Society for Near Eastern Studies, the European Society for Catholic Theology, and the Godly Play International College of Trainers. Dr Rogers brings international and ecumenical experience to her new role.

The Pontifical University Maynooth, provides academic awards in Theology, Philosophy, Pastoral Care, Chaplaincy and Catholic Education.