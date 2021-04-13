Nine new houses approved for Moyne village

The decision was taken at a meeting of Tipperary County Council this week.

Nine new local authority houses in the village of Moyne have been given the go ahead by Tipperary County Council following a meeting of the local authority this week.



The Ard Alainn will see the construction of nine new dwelling houses comprising one 3 bedroom 2 storey house; four 2- bedroom, 2 storey houses; four 2 bedroom, single storey houses, roads, foothpaths, underground services, new replacement drainage system, car parking, boundary treatments, landscaping, open spaces and all associated site works. Access to the site via the existing Ard Alainn estate road -the L5359.



The development was proposed by Cllr Eddie Moran and seconded by Cllr Michael O'Meara.