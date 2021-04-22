Funeral arrangements announced for tragic accident victim Gillian Ryan

She will be laid to rest on Saturday following Requiem Mass in Thurles Cathedral of the Assumption

Horse and Jockey lady Gillian Ryan, who died tragically after a fall in the Comeragh Mountains last weekend, will be laid to rest on Saturday afternoon, following Requiem Mass.

The 37 mother of two young children, Conor and Amelia, had been out exercising on the Comeragh mountains when the accident occurred. Following an extensive search of the area on Monday her body was recovered and eventually removed from the spot.

There has been unspeakable shock and sadness at the very popular hairdressers passing and extended family members, neighbours and friends have been comforting and supporting her husband Conor, their children, and the immediate family.

A member of Thurles Crokes Athletics Club, Gillian was a very fine athlete and her clubmates have been paying tribute to her in recent days since news of the tragedy unfolded.

A native of Two-Mile-Borris, but living in Ashill, Horse and Jockey, Gillian's untimely passing is deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, husband Conor, daughter Amelia Rose, son Conor Jamie, mother Margaret, father Tommy, sister Theresa, brothers Thomas and Colm, mother-in-law Mairead, father-in-law Conor (Ryan Jacksie), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Sean and Fran, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines Gillian's funeral is private. Gillian's funeral cortége will leave her residence on Saturday, 24th April, (via Two Mile Borris) to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards (via Pouldine) in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section of RIP.ie

Gillian's family have expressed special thanks to Mountain Rescue Teams and Emergency Services for returning Gillian to them. Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Eastern Mountain Rescue.