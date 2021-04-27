Stella Days features on The Source "Tipperary in Film" series on Wednedsay evening
Martin Sheen in Stella Days
The Life and Times of a rural Irish Cinema set in Borrisokane
In the next series of ‘Tipperary on Film’ on Wednesday 28 April, 8pm with The Source Arts Centre, there will be chat with Michael Doorley, author of Stella Days - a book of memories of a small parish cinema in Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary that made it onto the big screen in 2011, with actor Martin Sheen behind it.
Sheen played a local priest bringing cinema to the town, but not reckoning on forces in Rome and closer to home. Michael Doorley tells us about his childhood in Tipperary , cinema memories, writing the book and his experiences of the eventual film.
Surprisingly there are few books that deal with the delights of cinema-going. For those lucky enough, the ritual and romance of going to the cinema is a magical part of growing up. The total experience, the sights and sounds can stay in the memory for a long time.
A good film is a good story well told. Now it can be told, even as the line between celluloid image and rural reality becomes blurred. This book is a fond tribute to a great cinema in the heart of Tipperary . It's a mix of history, nostalgia and social commentary, with a bit of fiction thrown in for a finale.
The film featured many local extras including members of the Bohernanave Choir in Thurles who acted as choir members in the church.
This is a free online event, register in advance here for the link https://bit.ly/3gzzqfV or click on to the event page over at The Source Arts Centre website.
Don't miss it.
