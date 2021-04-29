Peg and Sinead Hanafin's new book on choosing childcare

"Before Peg died, she and I worked on a parent's guide to childcare which was based on several years research I had undertaken on early childcare services across the country." - Sinead Hanafin

The late Peg Hanafin, a well known prolific local author who penned a number of highly successful self-help and advice books before her passing in 2020, has had another publication brought to the shelves this week, in conjunction with her daughter Sinead.



Peg had been asked on many occasions to pen a book on the art of parenting and in this book she draws on the experience and findings of Sinead - PhD, and a Visiting Research Fellow, Trinity College Dublin as well as being Managing Director, Research Matters Ltd, Enterprise Centre Limerick Institute of Technology (Thurles Campus) - to produce “A Parent’s Guide to Choosing Childcare.”



Sinead explained to the Tipperary Star this week: “Before Peg died, she and I worked on a parent's guide to childcare which was based on several years research I had undertaken on early childcare services across the country.



“The book is printed up now, is on sale and the profits are going to the well known childrens charity, Barnardos.”



Peg Hanafin's books touched upon many themes, explaining some in greater detail than others. But, all the themes she wrote about and shared her experiences of, touched many hearts, set minds thinking and resulted in changes being made to the way things are being done. What an incredible legacy that is, and Peg's books have been used in a number of educational settings, locally, nationally and inter nationally, as part of the advised reading material.



The latest book, which Peg would dearly have loved to have been around to see being launched, guides parents on things to consider when choosing childcare services which might be suitable for their children.



Sinead explains: “Children are our most precious gift and resource, and we all have a responsibility to make sure they are cared for in ways that nourish them, help them grow and develop, and reach their full potential.



“Choosing a childcare place for a child is a difficult, emotional and expensive decision. A Parent’s Guide to Choosing Childcare is designed to help parents prepare for the search for a childcare service that is suitable for their child.



“The book is based on several years research on early years services inspected by Tusla, Child and Family Agency. It guides parents towards the things to consider when thinking about childcare and it identifies behaviours, programmes of activities, type of care and processes that parents should expect from their childcare provider. It also highlights areas where parents need to be particularly vigilant.



“Finally, it asks parents to consider the care they are choosing for their child under four main headlines or questions:

1. Is your child safe in this environment?

2. Is your child fully supported in their health, welfare and development?

3. Is the service well governed? and

4. Are the premises and facilities suitable?



Sinead has dedicated the book to the memory of her remarkable mother who was so vested in the community in many ways, including in the Society of St Vincent de Paul for many many decades. Through her work with the SVP, Peg encountered many social problems and came to understand the needs of those in need.



But, perhaps most crucially, she worked to find solutions to problems and if the square peg didn't fit into the round hole, Peg just made sure to find a square hole instead.



Finding appropriate childcare can be a similarly daunting task for parents-, especially first time parents - but Sinead and Peg's work ensures that there is advice on hand and plenty of food for thought in the book which can be purchased at the Bookworm, Parnell Street, Thurles; the Book Market, Market Place Shopping Centre, Clonmel; and online from the publishers www.researchmatters.eu.



It is well worth a read and comes highly recommended.