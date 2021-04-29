Ursuline fundraiser event Run4Kenya hits €6,500

Ursuline students and staff raised in excess of €6500 for the Ursuline Missions in Kenya over the course of last weekend from Friday, April 23 to Sunday, April 25.

The 5-5-5 fundraiser, walk or run 5k, donate €5 and nominate 5 other people to do the same was instead of the traditional Mission Day event.

Traditionally Mission Day is organised by the Leaving Cert students as a fun way to promote charitable giving among the rest of the student body.

All the money raised from the 5k will go directly to Thurles Ursuline, Sr Claire Ursula, to help fund the education of young Kenyan girls and women who do not have access to free secondary schooling.

The sun was smiling down on the students, teachers, other staff members and their families last weekend as they traversed the high roads and by roads of the county and indeed the country in aid of this worthy cause.

The photos posted on the School’s Instagram account showed members of the Ursuline School Community in the Hills of Upperchurch, the windswept Galtees and on top of Slievenamon.