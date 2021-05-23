Of Human Being is penned by Thurles lady Orla Ryan

Orla Ryan, a native of Thurles, has independently published a non-fiction book entitled OF HUMAN BEING- an A to Z of the Power and Art of human being.



The book is described as a unique guide to how we can all use our power better in the art of living. It encompasses many ideas and practical ways to maintain good mental health and emotional well-being and how to find meaning and purpose in life.



Orla is a past pupil of the Presentation Convent where, thanks to Sr. Alice Blackwell, she and so many others developed a lifelong love of learning.



Orla lived at Suir View, Cathedral St. The family’s shop catered for years to all the school students who travelled home on the yellow buses to the surrounding areas. The sweet shop is now The Pet Shop and the view of the Suir is gone.

Orla moved to Dublin after her Leaving Cert and graduated from UCD. Some years later she did a Diploma in Counselling, Hypnotherapy and NLP.



She worked in the Civil Service as a certified employee assistance professional. This involved providing a counselling and referral service for staff together with a health and wellness programme. Dealing with people’s personal and work-related issues over many years she developed a keen interest in mental health and emotional well-being.



Following years of research, writing and editing she has produced a book that she hopes will be a joy to read.

The internal layout and the cover design were done by Carrowmore Publishing Consultancy.



The book costs €12 and is available from Bookworm in Thurles, from buythebook.ie and from Amazon.

Here are some excerpts from Part 1 of the book:



Orla Ryan

“One of the most effective ways to maintain good mental health and emotional well-being is to practice appreciation. There is no doubt that we experience higher levels of contentment when we consciously appreciate what we have.

“Our tolerance of inequality, greed and the despair of millions shames us all.

“To develop a positive outlook we can consciously begin to choose to focus on the good in ourselves, in others and in the world around us.

“Whether or not our deeds accompany us when we die, doing good benefits the common good. Doing harm benefits no one, not least ourselves.

“By slowing down and engaging with the flow of our everyday experience we honour ourselves and we honour life.