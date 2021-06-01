Fundraising drive for new outdoor classroom for Scoil Angela primary school, Thurles

Scoil Angela is a primary school in Thurles Co.Tipperary. As part of the Ursuline Nuns 250 Years Anniversary we want to build the Sr Xavier Outdoor Classroom.

Sr. Xavier was a greatly loved principal. Her spirit lives on in our school. This structure will form part of our tribute to a special person.



The whole school community stands ready to roll up the sleeves to help with the project. We need to raise funds now for materials.



We have created a digital archive of over 60 years of Scoil Angela's life. Our memories...your memories.

We will respond to your donation with an email giving the access details. So many of the pictures tell the story of heartwarming moments in our history. Shows, celebrations, fun and friendship in over 1000 pictures.



Please support our venture to honour Sr Xavier. Your Memories can help to build Scoil Angela's future.

We will respond with access to the archive.