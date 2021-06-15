Minister Harris meets MIC St Pat's officials to discuss possibility of home economics teaching course

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris T.D. met with senior management of Mary Immaculate College, Thurles this week to discuss the delivery of a Home Economics teacher training course for region.



The meeting, which was organised by Deputy Jackie Cahill, was attended by the President of Mary Immaculate College, Professor Eugene Wall and the Head of the St Patrick’s Thurles campus, Dr. Finn Ó Mhurchú.



Investment in the Thurles campus was discussed and Minister Harris agreed to engage with the Higher Education Authority in relation to the investment opportunities for third level education in Thurles.



Commenting, following yesterday morning’s fruitful meeting, the Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary said: “I am very pleased with the positive engagement we had with Minister Harris in relation to securing investment for the St Patrick’s campus. Thurles has an ever-growing academic reputation, with four highly respected post-primary schools, the Archerstown apprenticeship centre, and with university status recently confirmed for the LIT campus. I am very proud that my hometown is going from strength to strength in the area of education in particular.



“Only a short number of years ago we were talking about the potential closure of St Patrick’s as a centre for teacher training and education. Since Finn Ó Mhurchú and the Mary Immaculate team took over, we have seen the college boom. Student numbers tripled in recent years and the college is now bursting at its seams. This is good for Thurles and for Tipperary.

“We are now looking at the 2021-2026 development of the St Patrick’s campus and how we can continue to expand the educational opportunities available in my hometown of Thurles. Securing investment for the development of the campus, including a number of state-of-the-art kitchens for training Home Economics teachers is central to this, and this would be a major boost to not only Thurles, or Tipperary, but the entire region.



“I am delighted that Minister Harris has accepted our invitation to visit Tipperary and the Thurles campus later in the summer to see for himself the developmental potential of St Patrick’s large campus as a whole, and to get a full appreciation for the serious potential Thurles has when it comes to the expansion of third level educational opportunities in the region”, Deputy Cahill concluded.