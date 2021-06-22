Cllr Hanafin sets out his vision as Cathaoirleach of Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea municipal district

A son of one of Thurles’ most famous political families was elected as Cathaoirleach of Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea municipal district, with a promise to bring to fruition the many projects that are set to transform the Cathedral Town for years to come.



Cllr Seamus Hanafin paid tribute to outgoing Cathaoirleach Noel Coonan as he was elected unopposed in the chamber, proposed by Cllr Sean Ryan, and seconded by Cllr Michael Smith.



Cllr Ryan said Cllr Hanafin brings a “wealth of experience” from the world of politics, industry and the community. Cllr Eddie Moran was elected unopposed as Leas Cathaoirleach, having been proposed by Cllr Smith and seconded by Cllrs Coonan and Shane Lee.



Cllr Hanafin said he hoped he would live up to the tributes paid to him by the other councillors.

“It’s been a particularly difficult year for anyone to be a chair of the municipal district,” he said. “It’s been an unprecedented year. People trying to deal with their businesses, their jobs, and deal with bereavement. We continued to make great planning with our roads, our planning, our housing.”

The district has a detailed and strong pipeline of projects to deliver. “Throughout the last 15 months of covid, we’ve continued to drive all that. I’m very ambitious for my area. The list of projects: Liberty Square, the Town Hall in Templemore, the Riverwalk, and all the other projects - all of those made significant progress over the last 12 months.”



As he looks ahead to the next 12 months, Cllr Hanafin said those supports provided by the Council to businesses will have to remain in place for a year or two years. “Particularly for local businesses, who have received supports from the Council in a way that lots of people in business never felt the local authority would never support them - and we need to continue that level of support going forward.”

The work in Liberty Square arose from the ambition of the then Thurles Town Council going back to 2004. There’s a huge amount of disruption, and great tribute must be paid to local businesses for their “forbearance and tenacity” in coping with the works.

Cllr Hanafin said “it’s to everybody’s benefit when it’s all done. I want to acknowledge that. It’s going to be worth the wait when it is done.”



Sharon Scully, district administrator, Thurles Municipal District stated: “I am very much looking forward to working with the newly elected Cathaoirleach, Cllr Hanafin and I would like to wish him the very best for the year ahead. Cllr Hanafin is ambitious for his district and has a number of capital projects that he wishes to progress and see delivered. The officials and elected members of Thurles District look forward to working with him to achieve this.I would like to congratulate Cllr Eddie Moran on his election as Leas-Chathaoirleach. I want to also thank Cllr Hanafin’s predecessor, Cllr Noel Coonan, for the work he achieved.”