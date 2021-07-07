€250million biorefineries earmarked for Tipperary

Farmer buy-in will be key to thsi project which is expected to go to planning in the Autumn

Tipperary is being earmarked for a futuristic quarter of a billion Euro biofuel project which could see two biorefineries operating in the south and north of the county.



The highly ambitious project by Genos Resources plc which is located in the Tipperary Technology Park in Thurles, aims to take agricultural waste (slurry and bedding); transport it to the biorefinery; process it; extract the biogas for use as an energy source; and return the manure in pellet form to the farmer for use on the land.



Mr Leon Mekitarian of Genos Resources plc told The Tipperary Star this week, that between 500-600 farmers within a 50km radius of Thurles are being earmarked to supply the plant with livestock manure. And, such has been the positive response received that there are plans to extend the project to possibly include a second biorefinery in south Tipperary.



“We have identifed three sites close to Thurles which we are considering and once we have the required number of farmers signed up for the project, which we expect to be by the end of the summer, we will be moving towards the planning process which we anticipate could take up to a year,” Mr Mekitarian said.



We understand that one of the sites being looked at is the Lisheen bio campus just outside Thurles. And, the cost of constructing one biorefinery will be in the region of €120 million, with up to seventy people employed at the plant once it is up and running.



Genos has plans to develop several centralised biorefineries in Ireland. Green Energy and low carbon fertilisers are produced from the manures while the CO2 gas is captured and sequestered by the biorefinery process. Farmers participate fully in their local energy business via the Genos Green Deal which essentially sees them sign a fifteen year contract to supply the plant in return for payment; pellet manure; and/or the option to earn equity in the company.



Genos Resources regards itself as a renewable technology business harnessing green technologies to deliver action on climate change and rapid decarbonisation.