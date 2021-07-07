Thurles Tidy Towns Competition is launched

Pictured: John Lanigan (Refresh Thurles) Pat Ryan (Ryans Cleaning) Tommy Barrett (Refresh Thurles) and Norma Dunne ( Ryans Cleaning)
All residents associations and streetscapes are encouraged to participate in the ‘Best Presented Estate/Street Competition’.
This week the launch took place of the Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns Competitions for Best Presented Estate and Best Presented Shop Front.
This competition has four categories: Small, Medium, Large estate and best street. Ard Carraig, Hazelwood, Moyne Road and Croke Street were successful last year.
All winning groups received funding from Refresh Thurles to put towards future projects in their area. All estates and streets are encouraged to take part in this competition.
Refresh Thurles would like to thank Mr. Pat Ryan and all at Ryan’s Cleaning who are sponsoring this competition.
All estates will be judged and issued with a report on their estate under headings such as: Landscaping, Litter Control, General Appearances of Houses and overall appearance of estate.
To enter this competition a simple one-page application needs to be submitted by Wednesday July 14. Application forms can be requested from refreshthurles@gmail.com or from Bookworm. Application forms can also be dropped to Bookworm when completed.
The Kathleen Wright Perpetual Trophy will be awarded to the Best Presented Shop Front in Thurles. This competition acknowledges local businesses working to improve the external presentation of their premises. This can include flower displays, window presentations and general maintenance such as upkeep of paintwork.
The committee can be contacted by calling: 089-4487657 or 087-9792150 for further information and by following us on social media.
