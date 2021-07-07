Thurles Tidy Towns Competition is launched

Pictured: John Lanigan (Refresh Thurles) Pat Ryan (Ryans Cleaning) Tommy Barrett (Refresh Thurles) and Norma Dunne ( Ryans Cleaning)

Pictured: John Lanigan (Refresh Thurles) Pat Ryan (Ryans Cleaning) Tommy Barrett (Refresh Thurles) and Norma Dunne ( Ryans Cleaning)

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

All residents associations and streetscapes are encouraged to participate in the ‘Best Presented Estate/Street Competition’.


This week the launch took place of the Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns Competitions for Best Presented Estate and Best Presented Shop Front.


All residents associations and streetscapes are encouraged to participate in the ‘Best Presented Estate/Street Competition’.
This competition has four categories: Small, Medium, Large estate and best street. Ard Carraig, Hazelwood, Moyne Road and Croke Street were successful last year.


All winning groups received funding from Refresh Thurles to put towards future projects in their area. All estates and streets are encouraged to take part in this competition.


Refresh Thurles would like to thank Mr. Pat Ryan and all at Ryan’s Cleaning who are sponsoring this competition.
All estates will be judged and issued with a report on their estate under headings such as: Landscaping, Litter Control, General Appearances of Houses and overall appearance of estate.


To enter this competition a simple one-page application needs to be submitted by Wednesday July 14. Application forms can be requested from refreshthurles@gmail.com or from Bookworm. Application forms can also be dropped to Bookworm when completed.


The Kathleen Wright Perpetual Trophy will be awarded to the Best Presented Shop Front in Thurles. This competition acknowledges local businesses working to improve the external presentation of their premises. This can include flower displays, window presentations and general maintenance such as upkeep of paintwork.


The committee can be contacted by calling: 089-4487657 or 087-9792150 for further information and by following us on social media.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie