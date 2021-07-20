Search our Archive

20/07/2021

New 'music hub' for the Slievenamon Road, concerns for Thurles' playground equipment

About town in Thurles

New 'music hub' for the Slievenamon Road, concerns for Thurles' playground equipment

About town in Thurles

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cllr Jim Ryan requested that a footpath be extended at a popular walking route in Thurles, beyond the rugby club towards Martin Shanahan’s garage.


There is a bend on that road as well that is extremely dangerous,” and could the Council remove it.

Cllr Ryan also asked that a cycle lane be provided from Thurles to Two-Mile-Borris, while Cllr Seamus Hanafin raised a cycle lane from Urlingford to Cashel.


Also, there’s a gully at the entrance of Dun Lia estate in Thurles that is “really deep” and needs to be raised. “Cars are being damaged as they drive into it,” said Cllr Ryan.


Potholes in Galbertstown, the Ragg, and Friar Street in Thurles also need attention.
Cllr Ryan also pointed to the playground equipment in Thurles. Some have been damaged and need to be replaced. “Is there an inspection carried out on the playground? I have received complaints from parents. The rope ladder - parents are saying that’s going to come away at any moment.”
Cllr Ryan also asked when the skateboard park is due to re-open.


A council official said that the climbing equipment has been checked, and a swing that was damaged a few weeks ago will be repaired by a contractor next Thursday.
Meanwhile, plans are in train for a 'music hub' for a derelict building in the Slievenamon road car park.


“We were approached by Music Generation looking for a suitable building,”said a Council official. “We have that building there. We are going to carry out a feasilibilty report on it. There is funding there for it. It's trying to bring something different. It's about bringing footfall into town.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie