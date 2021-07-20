New 'music hub' for the Slievenamon Road, concerns for Thurles' playground equipment

Cllr Jim Ryan requested that a footpath be extended at a popular walking route in Thurles, beyond the rugby club towards Martin Shanahan’s garage.



There is a bend on that road as well that is extremely dangerous,” and could the Council remove it.

Cllr Ryan also asked that a cycle lane be provided from Thurles to Two-Mile-Borris, while Cllr Seamus Hanafin raised a cycle lane from Urlingford to Cashel.



Also, there’s a gully at the entrance of Dun Lia estate in Thurles that is “really deep” and needs to be raised. “Cars are being damaged as they drive into it,” said Cllr Ryan.



Potholes in Galbertstown, the Ragg, and Friar Street in Thurles also need attention.

Cllr Ryan also pointed to the playground equipment in Thurles. Some have been damaged and need to be replaced. “Is there an inspection carried out on the playground? I have received complaints from parents. The rope ladder - parents are saying that’s going to come away at any moment.”

Cllr Ryan also asked when the skateboard park is due to re-open.



A council official said that the climbing equipment has been checked, and a swing that was damaged a few weeks ago will be repaired by a contractor next Thursday.

Meanwhile, plans are in train for a 'music hub' for a derelict building in the Slievenamon road car park.



“We were approached by Music Generation looking for a suitable building,”said a Council official. “We have that building there. We are going to carry out a feasilibilty report on it. There is funding there for it. It's trying to bring something different. It's about bringing footfall into town.”