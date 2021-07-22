Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Stakelums Home and Hardware - Here for every step of your build

We have been helping our customers build houses and commercial projects for over 60 years

Stakelums Home and Hardware - Here for every step of your build

Stakelums Home and Hardware

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Stakelums Home and Hardware have been helping our customers build houses and commercial projects for over 60 years.

From initial building materials to finishing touches, we are your one-stop-shop for all things building, DIY & home. Our massive 90,000 sq. ft. superstore has everything you need to create your perfect home.

Our departments include a trade counter (carpentry, plumbing & electrical), paint, garden, tool hire, heating, furniture, homeware, bathroom and Expert Electrical so you really can get everything you need under one roof and our friendly staff are always on hand to answer any of your questions.

You can also purchase items online from our website and have them delivered straight to your home or site anywhere in the country. Visit www.stakelums.ie or call 0504-21900 to speak to a member of our team  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie