Stakelums Home and Hardware - Here for every step of your build

Stakelums Home and Hardware
Stakelums Home and Hardware have been helping our customers build houses and commercial projects for over 60 years.
From initial building materials to finishing touches, we are your one-stop-shop for all things building, DIY & home. Our massive 90,000 sq. ft. superstore has everything you need to create your perfect home.
Our departments include a trade counter (carpentry, plumbing & electrical), paint, garden, tool hire, heating, furniture, homeware, bathroom and Expert Electrical so you really can get everything you need under one roof and our friendly staff are always on hand to answer any of your questions.
You can also purchase items online from our website and have them delivered straight to your home or site anywhere in the country. Visit www.stakelums.ie or call 0504-21900 to speak to a member of our team
