Clancy Construction
Clancy Construction hiring now for requirements in the Cork Region.
Headquartered in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Clancy is one of the leading main contractors in Ireland.
We are pleased to announce that due to continued growth we have an immediate requirement for the following roles
1 x Health and Safety Officer
2 x Teleporter Operators
2 x Scaffolders
2 x Scaffolding Apprentices
Apply now by sending your CV to
careers@clancy.ie
