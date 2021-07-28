Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Thurles lady Ann-Marie Smee is thrilled with Benamic's huge award

Ann Marie Smee

Thurles lady Anne Marie Smee

Noel Dundon

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The awards ceremony will be held in Dubai, at the Palm Jumeirah at the Waldorf Astoria in early 2022

Promotional marketing agency Benamic, whose CEO is Thurles lady Anne Marie Smee, has taken home the award for ‘Excellence In Promotion Management – Global’ at the Global Brands Magazine Brand Awards.

Benamic, founded in 2009, are global leaders in promotion strategy, implementation, and management. They essentially simplify global business for multinational companies. With over 10 years’ experience, they manage and execute a variety of campaigns globally, incorporating multiple languages, currencies and regulations and have partnered with iconic brands such as Microsoft, Samsung, Cisco, Glanbia and Yamaha.


And, Anne Marie, daughter of Biddy and the late Stevie Smee, Bohernanave, Thurles is delighted with the award as she explained to the Tipperary Star.

Pictured above: Anne Marie Smee


The Global Brands Magazine Brands Awards aim to recognise the work of companies who have performed extraordinarily well and have achieved brand excellence during 2019-2020. When asked what it was that made Benamic stand out, the team said:


"We are proud to have awarded Benamic this year for its Excellence in Promotion Management, Globally. Having top tier global brands in their clientele, they have strived to be a trusted promotional marketing agency.


“The company's innovative RCS Messaging & Chatbots remains committed to delivering the very best in terms of reliability and prompt customer service. Many congratulations to Benamic for building a brand that excels in every area – growth and efficiency. We hope to see them continue to thrive.


With over 10,000 businesses evaluated for this year’s awards, Benamic’s CEO Ann-Marie Smee says that it is a huge privilege to be recognised in this way. Speaking of the win, she says:


‘This award has meaning. It recognises our hard work not just in terms of ‘running a great promotion’ but in the way we work and all the ‘behind the scenes’ commitment from our teams - everyday.


“We love creating long-term relationships with our clients, and we do this by consistently providing a flexible, proactive, and responsive service that they can rely on. The award also reflects our commitment to innovation and our pursuit to offer clients, relevant, tech-savvy solutions aligned to their business goals. It’s exciting and we love what we do!


The awards ceremony will be held in Dubai, at the Palm Jumeirah at the Waldorf Astoria in early 2022.
Ann-Marie is also a former sales executive in the Tipperary Star newspaper.

