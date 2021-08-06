Croke Street residents in Thurles are in the picture

Croke Street Residents Association in Thurles have embarked upon a beautiful photographic exhibition which contains many interesting images going back many years.



The exhibition was launched this week in Larry's Bar and will be available to view in the windows of many of the premises on Croke Street for the months of August and September.



And, the organisers have unearthed a number of gems which have been hidden away for many years, and are now only getting their time in the sun for everybody to see.



The exhibition featured a very informative and interesting talk from local historian and former school principal, Jimmy Duggan, a former Thurles Sarsfields and Tipperary hurler, whose knowledge of the Cathedral Town is second to none. Jimmy travelled back as far as the 17th century in his musing on the evening and many of the local residents were delighted to be given a snapshot of what life was life on their street and in their town in days of yore.



Of course the streetscape continues to change and evolve as the years go by, as do the residents of the street also. But, many of the current families living on Croke Street, have been there for many generations too and they are very proud of their locality.



A recent street sweep saw them enhance the place and such initiatives help to strengthen the bonds between neighbours and instill a sense of pride of place in everyone.



Well, the photographic exhibition is doing this also and there was great chat and debate as they readied the various boards for showing to the general public.



The idea is that anyone, even just the casual passer-by, can ramble down the street and stop at any of the windows to view the photos on display and maybe identify some of those featured. There are school photos, sports shots, family albums, fun days, teams, street shots and many more.



So do make it your business to take a walk along Croke Street in the coming weeks and delight in the very fine work of the residents.