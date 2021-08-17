Thurles residents object to 'material recovery' and transfer buildings for Ballycurrane, with An Bord Pleanála

An appeal against a ‘material recovery’ and transfer facility building for Thurles has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.



Ryan Cleaning Event Specialists Ltd lodged plans was granted permission, subject to 11 conditions, by Tipperary Co Council for plans to build a single storey material recovery and transfer facility building (1,031 sqm), and a single storage detached prefabricated office building (60 sqm) with signage on both buildings, at Cabragh Business Park, Ballycurrane, Thurles, on July 16 last.



The plans also entail vehicular access to the site via a constructed existing entrance, a service yard with vehicle weighbridge and vehicle washing area with the site, on-site staff and visitor car parking and truck parking areas, all necessary ancillary site development works to facilitate this development with boundary treatment and landscaping, all associated site works consisting of petrol interceptor and silt traps and connection to existing septic tank and upgraded percolation area with all associated site works (the application relates to an activity requiring a waste facility permit from Tipperary County Council, the waste tonnage for acceptance and handling at the facility to not exceed 24,500 tonnes per annum).



The plans have attracted a considerable number of submissions or observations by members of the public living nearby.



Tipperary County Council’s decision was appealed on August 6 last by the Cabragh/Ballycurrane Residents Association, Garrett Leech, O'Callaghan Moran and Associates, Pride Point Limited TA Ryan Brothers Environmental, Killeenyarda Construction Limited, Residents of Caislean Cuirt, and David McCarthy.



The case is due to be decided on or before December 9 next.