Senior citizen alarm scheme for over 65's is available in Tipperary

A number in the community have availed of the Senior Alerts Pendant Alarm scheme funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Pobal.



This scheme is administered locally by Thurles Community Social Services and local man Tommy Barrett wishes to inform people of the details.



“This alarm is set up to your house phone and is monitored 24/7 by the monitoring company. There is no means test to avail of this scheme. There is no charge for the first year and installation of the system is free, from the second year a monitoring fee of €65 per year is paid. If you do not have a house phone it can also be set up to your mobile. Once the application form is submitted it should be installed in your home within a week. Application forms can be picked up from Thurles Community Social Services Office at Rossa Street by calling 0504-22169 and I can help with any other questions by calling 089 4487657,” he said.



The purpose of this is to enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence, independence and peace of mind by providing them with a free personal monitored alarm.



These are personal alarms which can be worn as a pendant or around your wrist like a watch. These alarms connect to a national helpline When the alarm is activated, it automatically rings the helpline, which is open 24 hours a day all year round. A helpline operator talks to you in your home and decides whether to alert a local volunteer responder or, the emergency services.



The criteria to avail of this alarm are that you must be - aged 65 years or older; living alone or living with another person who meets the eligibility criteria, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household.