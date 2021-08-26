Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Cruthaigh is promoting wellness in Thurles

Dr Hayley Wood has combined her experience working in mental health with her health and wellness coaching skills

Tipperary Star reporter

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

A new group based in Thurles, entitled Cruthaigh, is aiming to promote creativity, inspiration and healing towards a healthier and happier community.


And, one of the members Kieran Considine, told The Tipperary Star that in order for a change to happen in any community, change must happen with each individual.


“We now know that to change a community we must start with ourselves. That’s why Cruthaigh are creating multiple opportunities to encourage change on an individual and community level. Starting with our wellness sessions,” Kieran said.
The Wellness Sessions have been put together by Hayley Wood, a doctor who has combined her experience working in mental health with her health and wellness coaching skills, to present a straightforward approach to overall health with a primary focus on mental health.


“The wellness sessions are not therapy and there is no requirement to share anything personal. These sessions are practical, friendly and relaxed just like Hayleys approach and the people who have attended so far have only good things to say,” said Kieran when The Tipperary Star caught up with him.


“We are hosting sessions every Tuesday at 11am and Thursday at 6pm in Thurles. This initial session is an hour and a half long with 6 places per session.


And, places can be booked by emailing Cruthaigh at cruthaigh.ireland @gmail.com or Call / WhatsApp to 089 419 3032. For more information also, why not follow Cruthaigh on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube @Cruthaigh or see more at our website at cruthaigh.com

