Cruthaigh is promoting wellness in Thurles

Dr Hayley Wood has combined her experience working in mental health with her health and wellness coaching skills
A new group based in Thurles, entitled Cruthaigh, is aiming to promote creativity, inspiration and healing towards a healthier and happier community.
And, one of the members Kieran Considine, told The Tipperary Star that in order for a change to happen in any community, change must happen with each individual.
“We now know that to change a community we must start with ourselves. That’s why Cruthaigh are creating multiple opportunities to encourage change on an individual and community level. Starting with our wellness sessions,” Kieran said.
The Wellness Sessions have been put together by Hayley Wood, a doctor who has combined her experience working in mental health with her health and wellness coaching skills, to present a straightforward approach to overall health with a primary focus on mental health.
“The wellness sessions are not therapy and there is no requirement to share anything personal. These sessions are practical, friendly and relaxed just like Hayleys approach and the people who have attended so far have only good things to say,” said Kieran when The Tipperary Star caught up with him.
“We are hosting sessions every Tuesday at 11am and Thursday at 6pm in Thurles. This initial session is an hour and a half long with 6 places per session.
And, places can be booked by emailing Cruthaigh at cruthaigh.ireland @gmail.com or Call / WhatsApp to 089 419 3032. For more information also, why not follow Cruthaigh on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube @Cruthaigh or see more at our website at cruthaigh.com
More News
Dr Hayley Wood has combined her experience working in mental health with her health and wellness coaching skills
This file photo shows Kevin Gunne rising highest to win this aerial duel. Gunne was on target for Kilsheelan United on Sunday last with a super hat-trick.
Busy at work on a Friday morning at Clonmel Soup Kitchen were volunteers: Johnny O'Callaghan, Anne Kerton, Seamie Cagney, Ina Doyle and Edwina McGrath .
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.