Fracture YT NEEDS YOU! Are you aged between 13 and 18 years? Know someone who is?
NO experience necessary.
Fracture YT is an excellent programme for young people to make new friends, develop communication skills and build confidence through theatre games and improvisation. Presenting one end-of-term production, participants work hard together to accomplish their goals in a supportive and rewarding environment.
Experienced theatre practitioners Emily Matthews and Joanne Quinn lead and direct the youth theatre. Runs every Saturday 3pm to 5pm from September 11th 2021 – April 2022 (excluding Saturdays during school holidays) Term cost - €100
Do you know anyone that would like to join this fantastic group? Applications are now open, please contact us with your name, age & phone number. Email boxoffice@sourcearts.ie
Fracture Youth Theatre is a partnership project between The Source and Tipperary Arts Office with funding support from The Arts Council.
