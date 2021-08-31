Thurles' unique Farmers Market is going really strong

The sun shone brightly on the Thurles Farmers Market monthly Food and Craft Market on Saturday morning last – the market will continue next Saturday September 4, at the Greyhound Stadium, Thurles - all are welcome.



Last Saturday was a well-attended Food and Craft Market with 18 different traders present.

The next expanded Food and Craft Market will take place on September 25.

The market is trying to provide an outlet for producers and makers and make the market a worthwhile commitment for traders.



The market is also anxious to meet the needs of our customers and supporters.

Thurles Farmers Market would be happy to hear your ideas or suggestions about the market – feel free to call to the market next Saturday or message us on our social media platforms.

The weekly market featuring local artisan producers continues every Saturday morning but once a month an expanded Market with additional traders is provided.

If you have any queries or are interested in becoming a member of the market or an occasional trader please contact Gill at 087 828 3218 or Tracy at 083 860 3402. Details of upcoming events can also be found on the Thurles Farmers Market social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The Market will celebrate it's 15th anniversary this year and 2021/2022 holds great potential for the Market.



Last week saw the closing of a public consultation on Draft Casual Trading Bye laws for the Thurles Municipal District.

In the draft bye laws the Council proposes to create a Thurles Farmers Market trading area in the car park of the Town Park adjacent to the Stone building.



The Council proposes to charge a fee of €950 for this annual trading licence to give the Farmers Market a collective licence to trade in the area.



Other trading pitches were proposed for the traditional space at Parnell Street Car Park and a new area was designated on the roadway at the multi use games area (artificial pitch) in the Town Park. (these trading pitches have an annual fee of €500).



In the draft Casual Trading Bye Laws there are no casual trading pitches proposed for Liberty Square – despite the promotion of same as key benefit of the wider footpaths and the inclusion of same in plans and artist’s impression of the new Liberty Square layout.



Discussions are ongoing between Council officials and the Thurles Farmers Market regarding the development at the Thurles Market Quarter near the Stone Agricultural Building in the Town Park.

It is estimated to be at least a year before the location at the Town Park car park will be ready for operation. In the meantime your continued support and engagement with the weekly Thurles Farmers Market (9am - 12.30pm) at the Greyhound Stadium is appreciated.



Many of our traders will take orders for customised items - ask your host on the day.

Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge.



Covid has impacted some of the traditional elements of the market and we ask for your compliance and co-operation in regard to physical distancing, use of sanitiser etc. at the market.



Please join us at the Thurles Farmers Market, the Greyhound Stadium, Nenagh Road 9am - 12.30pm Saturday September 4 with future expanded Food and Craft markets planned for September 25 and October 23