03/09/2021

Thurles Credit Union offers Student Loan

Whether it’s textbooks or laptops, rent or course fees, going to college is expensive. So is going back to school with new uniforms and voluntary contributions.

Thankfully, Thurles Credit Union is on hand to help students and anxious parents. Their Student Loan is great value at only 7.76% APR and includes flexible repayment options, free loan insurance and no transaction fees.

“Education is hugely rewarding but can also be very expensive,” says Brian King, CEO of Thurles Credit Union. “College especially can be very costly if you’re living away from home. Likewise, if you’re a parent of school going children, this time of year can be very stressful with new books, shoes, bags etc. That’s where our Student Loan can help bridge the gap and relieve some of the pressure.”

To apply or find out more, just call 0504 91700 or visit www.thurlescu.ie. If you’re not yet a member, that’s alright, you can apply for membership and then apply for the loan, almost straightaway.

Becoming a member of Thurles Credit Union is one of the best decisions you can make for your money. As well as great value loans, they offer discounted insurance, online banking and a mobile app.

Thurles Credit Union has been at the heart of the community for 60 years now. For generations of local people, they been a welcome source of financial support. That’s especially true these days. They have remained open throughout the pandemic, and while other financial institutions are leaving the country and closing branches, the credit unions are seeking to expand their service and product offerings.

