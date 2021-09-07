Search

07/09/2021

Derrynaflan Walk for Culture Night 2021

Come along at any stage to this free pop-up event or join one of the guided walks to Derrynaflan, leaving from the Horse and Jockey between 5pm and 6pm

Culture Night

Culture Night will take place all over the country on September 22

On Culture Night, Friday September 17, Found Links, a unique fun project, suitable for all age groups, will take place at Derrynaflan, from 5pm to 9pm; bringing together traditions in music, print, storytelling and the joys of walking and exploring our own beautiful Tipperary landscapes.


Come along at any stage to this free pop-up event or join one of the guided walks to Derrynaflan, leaving from the Horse and Jockey between 5pm and 6pm.

Walking time between 2.5 - 3 hours. Email printvango@gmail.com

