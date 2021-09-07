Derrynaflan Walk for Culture Night 2021

Culture Night will take place all over the country on September 22
On Culture Night, Friday September 17, Found Links, a unique fun project, suitable for all age groups, will take place at Derrynaflan, from 5pm to 9pm; bringing together traditions in music, print, storytelling and the joys of walking and exploring our own beautiful Tipperary landscapes.
Come along at any stage to this free pop-up event or join one of the guided walks to Derrynaflan, leaving from the Horse and Jockey between 5pm and 6pm.
Walking time between 2.5 - 3 hours. Email printvango@gmail.com
More News
The photograph shows members of Roscrea Tidy Towns, clergy and families of those who had passed away
Batches of tea on sale at Irish supermarket recalled due to elevated levels of psychoactive compound
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.