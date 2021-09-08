Thurles donates thousands of masks to Tanzania

The Moyne Road/ Bellevue Residents Association have been working with Fr. Martin Marija (Thurles Pallottine Priest) to collect face masks that will be sent to Tanzania to help prevent the spread of Covid 19.



This campaign has been underway for two weeks and so far over 2,000 face masks have been donated by the local community.

Tommy Barrett Chairman Moyne Road/Bellevue Residents Association said: “We are overwhelmed by how generous people have been in donating face masks.

The residents of Moyne Road recently had a meeting with Fr Martin and presented him with the face masks that have been donated to date. It is also important to acknowledge the support of local pharmacies who have also supported this cause and have donated thermometers, they are also required in Mbugwe, Tanzania.

“I wish to inform people that they can continue to donate face masks throughout September. Masks can be dropped into Stakelum’s Office Supplies and Thurles Parish Centre and boxes have been provided for the masks. We ask that only new masks in sealed packaging be donated.



“I am very proud of the response to our calls for face masks, the number of masks donated is far beyond what we expected when we decided to help Fr. Martin. I take this opportunity to thank everybody who has donated so far as your support will make a big difference to those in need,” he said.