Cllr Jim Ryan raises Athnid road crux

Thurles Independent County Councillor Jim Ryan has hit out at the very poor state of the roads along both Athnid More, Athnid Beg and Pony's Lane near Rahealty.



Speaking to this week's Tipperary Star, Cllr Ryan said that he has received numerous complaints about the number of large potholes on the roads and about a serious issue along the side of the road just before Harry Ely's garage.



“Residents and road users feel it's not good enough to leave the road as it is and what is required is a proper resurfacing job to be carried out.



“There are huge potholes constantly appearing on these roads and despite the best efforts of the council, the situation is only getting worse. I have been approached by numerous motorists whose cars have been damaged because of the massive potholes.



“I have spoken to the local Roads Engineer and I will be asking that this road be included in our next three year roads programme so that a proper job be carried out on it.



“ I will continue to raise this issue until it is fully resolved,” Cllr Ryan said this week.