Bookworm wins Best Presented Shopfront award

This year Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns continued with the very successful ‘Best Presented Shopfront Competition’.



This initiative has been running for the last five years and an independent judge observes all shop fronts in the town and provides useful and constructive feedback on how we can improve the appearance of our town.



Every year one shop is awarded with the Kathleen Wright Perpetual Trophy to recognise their efforts to improve the visual appearance of the outside of their property.



Tommy Barrett of Thurles Tidy Towns outlines the success of this competition: “We are delighted to be in a position to run this competition again this year and we thank the judge for the efforts made in compiling some very useful feedback that is helpful for shop owners, the local council and The Thurles Tidy Towns Committee. I wish to congratulate this year’s winner Bookworm who are very deserving winners.”



Judges Feedback: The Winner- Bookworm: The effort and time put into keeping their window displays is evident, with up to date products and events that are of interest and informative to passers-by and the people of the town. This business takes pride in the premises where the signage is sharp and clear and well-lit at night. Congratulations to all the team in Bookworm.

Shear Envy on Baker Street, is a great addition to Baker Street with its fresh pastel pink vibe and the added hanging baskets are well kept. Pheasant Island is looking well as always, a great viewing area. Annie's Blooms again is another business with bright window displays and inviting exterior. Health and Harmony have a seating area and fresh flowers on a table, with products displayed in the windows.



A key player every year is Ryans Daughter and they should get a gold award for constant achievement and effort, the flowers and hanging baskets are always in bloom and the window displays are next to none around. The Arch Bar and Liberty Market are well kept and prominent businesses in the square and are well maintained all year. Healthy Haven with its new move and amazing shop front with the new signage adds a pop of colour to the square. Le Chateau again a contender ,always clean and interesting display.



Executive Menswear is always top class with presentation and sharp window display. The County Bar has the additional outdoor dining and umbrellas, this adds a fresh feel to the square. The Friar Street traders are all top class at window display and keeping the shop fronts well painted. A shout out to SVP, Stakelums Menswear,The Hummingbird Boutique ,Helen's Children’s wear, Moran’s Men's Wear, Naomi's Cafe and Michael's Jeweller's.



Larry's pub looks well with fresh frontage and flowers. The overall look of Croke Street is a credit to the residents, the hanging baskets highlight that there is none in the square even by the shops themselves. Tower Bakery needs a loud shout out. Attractive new dining area with Canopy and dividers which adds privacy for diners outside. Liam Campion Butchers a previous winner also is keeping the standard high with his clean fresh store and Butchers Bike outside. Aisling’s Beauty has a pop of colour and an impressive shop front with lovely purple window boxes and blue paint. Ni Rians Hair Salon have bright display of products and clean exterior.



Some recommendations for the town are as follows. The town square is lacking in colour, I don't know is it because of works, but little flowers or window boxes and hanging baskets are to be seen!! The two flower beds are empty at the end of the square. (can be replanted at any time even with works on) The square has suffered with trade because of the upheaval with new layout, but the traders need to take a fresh look at making each shop front inviting and visually attractive to customers. The Train Station signage is poor for the visitors to our town, especially with two platform entrances.

The Stradavoher Retail park has graffiti on entrance walls and at central side which needs attention. A few derelict buildings and boarded buildings could do with a face lift such as on Friar Street (Maybe fake windows painted as seen in other towns)