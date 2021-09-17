Search

Thurles is 'choking' from traffic and needs a bypass - Council

Thurles’ traffic problems were at the top of the agenda at this month’s Tipperary county council meeting.


Cllr Jim Ryan requested that some alternative layout be found to the existing traffic measures outside Lidl on the Slievenamon road in Thurles.


It’s a “county wide” issue and it has “deteriorated rapidly” he said. Ever since the new traffic lights were installed in that area during the Summer, there has been “traffic chaos”.
Thurles “needs a bypass” and pressure needs to be put on Ministers to bring this to fruition. Cllr Ryan said he was extremely disappointed that they had a huge opportunity to stress the importance of the bypass to influential Ministers Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan at meetings in Thurles, but this “didn’t happen”.

Campaigners for a Tipperary town bypass have been successful in highlighting their plights, but “we in Thurles seem to be left behind.” Road traffic surveys, and a measure of the pollution from cars and lorries should be carried out, because “the amount of heavy goods vehicles passing through Thurles on a daily basis is on the increase. And it’s just not acceptable.”


Cllr Ryan demanded that the Council give priority to the bypass. “Traffic is choking the town. We seem to be stuck in a rut, and we’re not making any progress.”

Council official John Boland said Thurles is where two national roads converge in the town centre. A bypass needs to be put on the national development plan, which is not in the Council’s hands. 

