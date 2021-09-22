Thurles Farmers Market expands on Saturday

Thurles Farmer’s Market will host an expanded market on Saturday September 25 which will feature some additional craft stalls alongside your regular traders.

The Market will be held in the usual venue at the Greyhound Stadium on the Nenagh Road commencing at 9am and operating up to 12.30pm - all are welcome. Additional food and craft stalls are welcome - please contact Gill at 087 828 3218 or Tracy at 083 860 3402.



Knitted goods including hats, scarfs, cardigans are likely to have increased appeal as the weather takes on an autumnal hue. Tipp Nutty Knitters also offer a terrific range of scented candles. Saturday will also see the availability of fabulous Baked Goods. Our local food producers bring the best of meat and dairy goods. Locally produced free range lamb, beef and pork. Old style country milk and butter is also available at the market. The best of milk and meat from Drom and Clonoulty - local, fresh and full of flavor with few carbon miles.

Shopping local keeps your money in your local economy. Free range eggs from Fethard are also available at the market - Pasture Range Grass Fed hens giving you eggs that are full of flavor and goodness. Vegetables and fruit are such an important part of a healthy diet - the market offers a huge range of same, locally produced Honey and apple juice from Cahir make this a really generous stall to visit for your home cooking needs.



Teas and coffees with a special range of baked goods are also available - nice to meet a friend and make it a social occasion. It is also possible to source fuel and flowers at the weekly market. Additional traders this week will feature - Wax melts, room sprays and car scents, personalised glasses and containers, hair braiding and bobbins, wood carvings, Skin care and handmade soaps, workwear clothing, aloe vera wellness products, hand crafted walking sticks, Flowers for all sorts of long lasting arrangements etc.



Please support your local weekly Thurles Farmers Market (9am - 12.30pm) at the Greyhound Stadium. Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge. Covid has impacted some of the traditional elements of the market and we ask for your compliance and co-operation in regard to physical distancing, use of sanitiser etc. at the market.

Please come to Thurles Farmers Market, the Greyhound Stadium, Nenagh Road 9am - 12.30pm Saturday September 25th an expanded Food and Craft market also planned for October 23rd. As Covid restrictions are lifted on October 22nd the Market expects to be able to trade indoors.