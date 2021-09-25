Thurles singer-songwriter Una Healy fancied for 'I’m A Celebrity'

Thurles singer-songwriter Una Healy is the latest celebrity being backed to take on the bushtucker trials in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

BoyleSports confirmed on Friday that requests were made for odds on Co Tipperary's Una Healy to take part in the new series and the former Saturdays singer has since been backed into 3/1 from 10/1 for a stint in the Welsh castle.

Another celebrity being hotly tipped to be part of the camp is darts sensation Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor. His odds have been more than halved into 12/1 from 25/1 as fans of the multiple world champion clearly see him as a likely participant.

Irish model Maura Higgins has previously said she would be tempted if offered the opportunity and was backed into 7/2 from 12/1 last month to one of this year’s hopefuls.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “There has been a huge spike in bets being placed on who will take part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Outta Here and Una Healy is one of the most notable names being backed. The singer is now 3/1 from 10/1 to head to Wales and Maura Higgins is never far from the headlines either, with her chances of taking part already gambled down to 7/2 from 12/1.”

