25/09/2021

Thurles singer-songwriter Una Healy fancied for 'I’m A Celebrity'

Former Saturdays singer has since been backed into 3/1 from 10/1 for a stint in the Welsh castle

Thurles singer-songwriter Una Healy fancied for 'I'm A Celebrity'

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles singer-songwriter Una Healy is the latest celebrity being backed to take on the bushtucker trials in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

BoyleSports confirmed on Friday that requests were made for odds on Co Tipperary's Una Healy to take part in the new series and the former Saturdays singer has since been backed into 3/1 from 10/1 for a stint in the Welsh castle.

Another celebrity being hotly tipped to be part of the camp is darts sensation Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor. His odds have been more than halved into 12/1 from 25/1 as fans of the multiple world champion clearly see him as a likely participant.

Irish model Maura Higgins has previously said she would be tempted if offered the opportunity and was backed into 7/2 from 12/1 last month to one of this year’s hopefuls.

 Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “There has been a huge spike in bets being placed on who will take part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Outta Here and Una Healy is one of the most notable names being backed. The singer is now 3/1 from 10/1 to head to Wales and Maura Higgins is never far from the headlines either, with her chances of taking part already gambled down to 7/2 from 12/1.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021 Specials ~ To Be a Contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021

1-4                                The Vivienne

1-3                                Perri Kiely

4-9                                Lucy Fallon

8-15                              John Barnes

EV                                Tom Daley

EV                                Jade Thirwell

11-8                              Matt Baker

6-4                                Nadiya Hussain

2                                   Mark Labbett

2                                   Stephen Mulhern

3                                   Una Healy

7-2                                Maura Higgins

5                                   Piers Morgan

5                                   Lorriane Kelly

5                                   Greg O'Shea

10                                 Robbie Fowler

10                                 Pete Doherty

10                                 Roy Keane

10                                 Ben Foden

12                                 Phil "The Power" Taylor

16                                 Conor McGregor

16                                 Jessica Ennis-Hill

16                                 Prince Naseem Hamed

16                                 Yaya Toure

16                                 Nick Kyrgios

16                                 Pen Farthing

20                                 Chris Whitty

20                                 Robbie Savage

20                                 Martin "Wolfie" Adams

25                                 Alex Ferguson

25                                 Tim Henman

25                                 Liam Gallagher

28                                 David Coulthard

33                                 Eamon Dunphy

33                                 Nigel Farage

33                                 Peter Ebdon

33                                 Greta Thurnberg

40                                 Jimmy White

40                                 Boris Johnson

66                                 Donald Trump

