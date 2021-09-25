Thurles singer-songwriter Una Healy fancied for 'I’m A Celebrity'

Thurles singer-songwriter Una Healy is the latest celebrity being backed to take on the bushtucker trials in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!
BoyleSports confirmed on Friday that requests were made for odds on Co Tipperary's Una Healy to take part in the new series and the former Saturdays singer has since been backed into 3/1 from 10/1 for a stint in the Welsh castle.
Another celebrity being hotly tipped to be part of the camp is darts sensation Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor. His odds have been more than halved into 12/1 from 25/1 as fans of the multiple world champion clearly see him as a likely participant.
Irish model Maura Higgins has previously said she would be tempted if offered the opportunity and was backed into 7/2 from 12/1 last month to one of this year’s hopefuls.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “There has been a huge spike in bets being placed on who will take part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Outta Here and Una Healy is one of the most notable names being backed. The singer is now 3/1 from 10/1 to head to Wales and Maura Higgins is never far from the headlines either, with her chances of taking part already gambled down to 7/2 from 12/1.”
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021 Specials ~ To Be a Contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021
1-4 The Vivienne
1-3 Perri Kiely
4-9 Lucy Fallon
8-15 John Barnes
EV Tom Daley
EV Jade Thirwell
11-8 Matt Baker
6-4 Nadiya Hussain
2 Mark Labbett
2 Stephen Mulhern
3 Una Healy
7-2 Maura Higgins
5 Piers Morgan
5 Lorriane Kelly
5 Greg O'Shea
10 Robbie Fowler
10 Pete Doherty
10 Roy Keane
10 Ben Foden
12 Phil "The Power" Taylor
16 Conor McGregor
16 Jessica Ennis-Hill
16 Prince Naseem Hamed
16 Yaya Toure
16 Nick Kyrgios
16 Pen Farthing
20 Chris Whitty
20 Robbie Savage
20 Martin "Wolfie" Adams
25 Alex Ferguson
25 Tim Henman
25 Liam Gallagher
28 David Coulthard
33 Eamon Dunphy
33 Nigel Farage
33 Peter Ebdon
33 Greta Thurnberg
40 Jimmy White
40 Boris Johnson
66 Donald Trump
