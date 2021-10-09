A mile a day is just what the doctor ordered for Pieta House

Staff members from the surgery of Dr Declan Lawless in Thomond Road, Thurles are going the extra mile for Pieta House over the coming weeks as they bid to raise much needed funds for the mental health organisation.



Dr Lawless will be joined by Mairead Maher; Mary Medley Kelly and Anne Commins as they embark upon a 1 mile run each day to help raise awareness of the fantastic work undertaken by Pieta House - the organisation which provided much needed support to so many who are suffering mental health difficulties.



"Pieta House is struggling having lost out on their usual fundraising activities over the last number of months. So, we decided to do something small to try and help out. We really value the work done by Pieta House and we thought that by highlighting our little effort, it could put Pieta House back in the spotlight again, and perhaps raise a few Euro for the organisation as well," Dr Lawless said.



Darkness into Light has been the major fundraiser for Pieta House and had succeeded in mobilising the masses to rise in the early hours of the morning and walk or run as dawn broke and the night gave way to light - the symbolic pilgrimage is a powerful metaphor for the journey towards improved mental health and has really struck a note with the general public, bringing the Pieta House story to the forefront of the national psyche.



But, the Covid 19 pandemic curtailed the impact of Darkness into Light and certainly curtailed the ability of Pieta House to raise the much needed funds required to continue their vital services.



All donations and sponsorship for the mile-a-day challenge would be greatly appreciated and can be given in at the surgery in Thomond Road, Thurles or can be accessed via Anne Commins Facebook page.