Cabragh Wetlands: We are all part of the global energy

Over the past number of weeks we have looked at our Evolutionary journey/ Creation story as we understand it now.



On the Cosmic Walk we return to the beginning and there is one more surprise. Science tells us that energy cannot be created or destroyed - it just changes form. This raises the question where is all the energy which flared forth almost fourteen billion years ago? That energy is still about - it is in the tree, the bird, the fish, and in you and me. Yes the energy that courses through our bodies now was created back then. We really are composed of ancient stuff!



That same energy courses through all living things, and that is how closely connected we are to all other living things. Indigenous people liked to refer to other species as ‘our kin’ it turns out they were right all along.



What separate us from other species are our powers of self-awareness. We are the ones who know we know. As a species we have been very creative and resourceful. When you look back at life’s long evolutionary journey, we humans just about slipped in before midnight. Yet we are the dominant species, we occupy each and every habitat on the planet.



Being so numerous and resourceful, Ecology uses the term ‘the Earth has come off remote control in our time.’ What is meant by that is we humans now decide the fate of other species and the fate of the earth ultimately. Mind you as we are the midst of a pandemic, the Earth could also decide to rid itself of us!



If our desire is to enhance life, support habitats and the species that live there, the earth can flourish. If we can use, the water, the soil, and the air and not abuse them then the earth can flourish. We never had more information to inform us, to ground our awareness. Together we can move to a bright prosperous future for ourselves and our children. There is work to be done, to inform ourselves to pay attention to the difficulties. To re-examine our values.



‘Economics needs to be at the service of Ecology not the reverse’. T Berry

If that is true, is that a possibility? Can we share our thoughts and opinions on such matters? People are incredibly resourceful, together we can move forward to a brighter future for all species.



You are welcome to come to Cabragh Wetlands and walk the Cosmic Walk. There are information boards to guide you along.



