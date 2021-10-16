Tipperary man living with MS raises over €20,000 for MS Ireland

33-year-old James Flanagan from Gaile near Thurles was diagnosed with MS in 2014 and is currently undergoing Stem Cell Therapy in London.

He’s organised a ‘Shave or Dye’ fundraiser to raise money for the South Tipp branch of MS Ireland, which took place in The Abbey Tavern in Holycross last Friday. James Flanagan will be undergoing further stem cell therapy in the UK in few weeks.

To give back to the MS Community in Ireland he organised a very special event in Graiguenoe, Tipperary. James was joined by some of his close friends in a ‘Shave or Dye’ event where barbers shaved off brave volunteers’ hair or dyed their hair in unique colouring.

James said of the event and his life with MS:

“I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014. Since then, I have tried to stay as fit as possible. Lots of cycling and physiotherapy! It is great for both my physical and mental health. In November I will return to London to undergo their remaining stage of the treatment which will involve intensive chemotherapy. I am very fortunate to have family, friends, and an amazing partner to support me in all aspects of the MS journey.

I was delighted some of my close friends volunteered to take part in the Shave or Dye event to help raise some much-needed funds for MS Ireland. It was a fantastic event, and I was thrilled with what was raised.

MS Ireland have been an invaluable source of support for me since my diagnosis. MS Ireland provides vital support services to people and families who are living with multiple sclerosis. These services include physiotherapy, symptom management courses, newly diagnosed sessions, the MS Information Line and much more. They also provide the only national respite and therapy centre for people with MS in Ireland.”

About MS

Multiple Sclerosis, meaning ‘many scars’- is the most common neurological disease of young adults and affects more than 9,000 people in Ireland. It affects the motor, sensory and cognitive functioning of the body and is usually diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age. The impact of MS on individuals, their families and the community can undermine the resilience that is needed for individuals to remain purposeful and in control of their lives. There is no known cure of cause of MS