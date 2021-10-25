‘Cuppa Sugar Tales Book’ by Tom Ryan

The Cuppa Sugar Days by Rahealty based freelance writer, Tom Ryan, includes light-hearted tales from another era against the backdrop of county Tipperary.



There is also a collection of seven short stories; In A message from Misty’s Dog Heaven, we discover that there might ,indeed, be a heavenly place for our dear departed friends from the animal world.

In The Lovers of Rathnakray, Love finds it difficult to find a way for one crazy mixed-up playwright.

The beautiful tale, A Christmas Card From New York, reveals how a simple Christmas card changed one man’s attitude to life, living and love.



In Christmas Romances, an old man looks back at Christmas Eve on his cherished loves of a lifetime. In the Gambles of Goosegogs O'Hara, gambler, Goosegogs, and his pal, shifty Condon, get a raging ultimatum from fiery Georgia Mae, spouse, of the horse racing enthusiast, Goosegogs.



In Alexander’s Dream Girl, a husband longs for a positive outcome to his wife’s battle for good health and in The Visit, an unusual short story in verse, loneliness and old age is put under the microscope.

This charming book also features numerous tales about interesting people from every walk of life in County Tipperary.



They include a goldmining Prospector in Alaska, an international Sheep Dog Triallist of BBC renown in historic Drom, an international designer’s achievement in China, a world champion powerlifter, a man who is at home in graveyards, a global busker and friend of the famous, the late, Jimmy Doyle and John Doyle and hurlers of another era, Liam Sheedy’s inspiring words at Colaiste Mhuire Awards Night, the magic of the Munster Final in Thurles long ago and All-Ireland hurling traditions, postmen, railwaymen, newspaper personalities, theatre folks (amateur and professional), tales out of school in Thurles and elsewhere, Tipperary traditions, profiles of interesting personalities from a militaria collector to a Records enthusiast, an organic farmer, an England-based Thurles Blues musician, messenger boys, a Fiddler’s Retreat in Thurles, scouts, publicans, showbusiness people, teachers, nuns, ballad singers, rugby personalites, hockey players, athletes, equestrian folks, cricket enthusiasts, a former Inter Milan soccer player, an inspiring farmworker and his talented wife, a Thurles family’s military tradition, vintage vehicle folks, poets ,playwrights, hand , Victoria Cross heroes, amateur and professional theatre folks, carol singers, reminiscences of Life in London and Dublin in the Swinging ’Sixties, the tragic Kennedy family of the United States and the Thurles association.



There is a special tribute to eminent Tipperary poet and friend of Tom, the late great Dennis O’Driscoll from Thurles.



All these and more feature in this wonderful world of Tom Ryan who has been writing about County Tipperary life for over 50 years in regional and national publications and other media.

The 560 pages includes photos by Bríd Ryan and is dedicated to Tom's late wife, Christina.

Details of the launch by Dr Labhras O'Murchú, Director General of Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Eireann, are to be confirmed in the coming weeks. This is is Tom's fourth book in his tribute to Tipperary.