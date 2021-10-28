Access Cinema presents Holy Mountain in the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Directed by Alexandro Jodorowsky, USA, 1973, 115 minutes
A scandal when first released, Jodorowsky’s movie is a dazzling, rambling, often incoherent satire on consumerism, militarism and the exploitation of third world cultures by the West.
Unfurling like a hallucinogenic daydream; a free-association narrative follows a Christ-like character, the Thief, first seen lying in a dusty street.
He is rescued (maybe resurrected) by a gang of boys, then wanders through the city observing the madness of modern life, including a massacre of protesters by riot soldiers (an event photographed by rich tourists) and a tribute to the Spanish conquest of Mexico, re-enacted by costumed lizards on a scale model of Aztec pyramids.
The second half finds the Thief joining a group of emblematic religious figures to attack the mountaintop fortress of society’s rulers, the Immortals. Over 18’s only. Source Arts Centre, Thurles, this November 3, at 8pm. Tickets €9/5.
Evan Moloney and Saoirse Harnett standing beside two of New Inn's Halloween scarecrows Picture John D Kelly
Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Services volunteers Siobhan O'Neill, Benny Cooney, Debbie Cooney, volunteer driver Billy Doherty and Samantha Murphy in the kitchen of Carrickbeg Community Hall
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.