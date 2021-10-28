Search

28/10/2021

Access Cinema presents Holy Mountain in the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

A scandal when first released, Jodorowsky’s movie is a dazzling, rambling, often incoherent satire on consumerism, militarism and exploitation by the West

Directed by Alexandro Jodorowsky, USA, 1973, 115 minutes

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

A scandal when first released, Jodorowsky’s movie is a dazzling, rambling, often incoherent satire on consumerism, militarism and the exploitation of third world cultures by the West.


Unfurling like a hallucinogenic daydream; a free-association narrative follows a Christ-like character, the Thief, first seen lying in a dusty street.

He is rescued (maybe resurrected) by a gang of boys, then wanders through the city observing the madness of modern life, including a massacre of protesters by riot soldiers (an event photographed by rich tourists) and a tribute to the Spanish conquest of Mexico, re-enacted by costumed lizards on a scale model of Aztec pyramids.


The second half finds the Thief joining a group of emblematic religious figures to attack the mountaintop fortress of society’s rulers, the Immortals. Over 18’s only. Source Arts Centre, Thurles, this November 3, at 8pm. Tickets €9/5.

