30/10/2021

Call for roundabout at Lidl - but filter lanes are confirmed

The scheme including the traffic light junction was subsequently approved by An Bord Pleanála

Thurles Independent Cllr Jim Ryan has called on both Transport lnfrastructure lreland and the Thurles/Templemore District Council to review its decision to install traffic lights at the Lidl junction in Thurles to instead look at installing a roundabout.


A Notice of Motion submitted to the local authority by him generated a lot of discussion with Cllr Ryan saying that the number of complaints he has received from members of the public have been huge.
He also asked to have yellow boxes outlined at the Monadreen and Rosemount estate entrances.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin said that it has to be the only set of traffic lights in the western world which only permits one flow of traffic. There should be filter lanes, he said, and he offered the view that adjusting the lights would make for a simple solution.
He added that lights do not pick up cyclists either.

Cllr Micheal Lowry said that from the very outset, it was stated that a roundabout would not work at the location.

However, he agreed with Cllr Hanafin that filter roads would make a big difference.
It has since been confirmed that filter lanes are to be utilised at the location - a fact welcomed by Cllr Hanafin and Deputy Michael Lowry.

The council’s Roads Capital Section responded to the Notice of Motion stating that the Thurles Link Road is a significant Scheme and warranted an An Bord Pleanála Decision under 5177AE of the Planning and Development Act 2010 (as amended).


As part of this planning process various junction options were assessed including a roundabout. Traffic and junction modelling were used to choose the best option. A key consideration in making the roundabout option redundant was the number of residential properties to be facilitated with direct access or removed.


The scheme including the traffic light junction was subsequently approved by An Bord Pleanála.

