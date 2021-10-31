Search

31/10/2021

Only three roads to be surfaced from list of 20

TII priority list: 22 roads are named but only three can be chosen

Only three roads to be surfaced from list of 20

Turtulla Cross

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

A total of 22 proposals were put forward by members of the Thurles/Templemore Municipal District Council to be raised as priority issues for a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The only problem is, the representatives of the MDC who will meet with the TII officials will only be permitted to raise three issues during the course of their discussions.

Officials of Tipperary County Council regularly meet with the TII to discuss ongoing and future road projects. But, each of the Municipal Districts will have their say, hence the limit of three per district.

Chairman of the Thurles Templemore MDC, Cllr Seamus Hanafin told members that all the issues raised were very important. However, a priority list had to be drawn up and he offered the view that Turtulla Cross, outside Thurles and the Slievenamon Road upgrade from Thurles Shopping Centre – Liberty Square should be priorities.


However, a plethora of other projects were also put forward including the very problematic N62 road between the two motorways in Tipperary, as raised by Cllr Noel Coonan. The Fine Gael councillor said that he could not understand how the N62 could have a very different standard of finish once it passes into Offaly in comparison to Tipperary. It needed explaining, he said.


Cllr Michael Smith raised a number of issues in Roscrea, while Cllr Jim Ryan pointed to the Pouldine junction between Thurles and the Horse and Jockey; Cllr Sean Ryan mentioned the Drish bridge junction; while Cllr Eddie Moran had a list of issues in Templemore, and Cllr Shane Shane Lee mentioned Tullaskeagh, Roscrea.


Cllr Micheal Lowry said that it was frustrating to be raising the same issues time and again. He added that they are all important issues and need to be pursued.


District Engineer Thomas Duffy told members that Turtulla Cross is a priority for the council and would be very high on the agenda. He added that it is important to have the issues raised being highlighted again because it helps for them to “gain traction”.


Mr Duffy said that there is a very good working relationship with the TII officials and he looked to the meeting and to raising the important matters with them.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media