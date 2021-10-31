Only three roads to be surfaced from list of 20

A total of 22 proposals were put forward by members of the Thurles/Templemore Municipal District Council to be raised as priority issues for a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The only problem is, the representatives of the MDC who will meet with the TII officials will only be permitted to raise three issues during the course of their discussions.

Officials of Tipperary County Council regularly meet with the TII to discuss ongoing and future road projects. But, each of the Municipal Districts will have their say, hence the limit of three per district.

Chairman of the Thurles Templemore MDC, Cllr Seamus Hanafin told members that all the issues raised were very important. However, a priority list had to be drawn up and he offered the view that Turtulla Cross, outside Thurles and the Slievenamon Road upgrade from Thurles Shopping Centre – Liberty Square should be priorities.



However, a plethora of other projects were also put forward including the very problematic N62 road between the two motorways in Tipperary, as raised by Cllr Noel Coonan. The Fine Gael councillor said that he could not understand how the N62 could have a very different standard of finish once it passes into Offaly in comparison to Tipperary. It needed explaining, he said.



Cllr Michael Smith raised a number of issues in Roscrea, while Cllr Jim Ryan pointed to the Pouldine junction between Thurles and the Horse and Jockey; Cllr Sean Ryan mentioned the Drish bridge junction; while Cllr Eddie Moran had a list of issues in Templemore, and Cllr Shane Shane Lee mentioned Tullaskeagh, Roscrea.



Cllr Micheal Lowry said that it was frustrating to be raising the same issues time and again. He added that they are all important issues and need to be pursued.



District Engineer Thomas Duffy told members that Turtulla Cross is a priority for the council and would be very high on the agenda. He added that it is important to have the issues raised being highlighted again because it helps for them to “gain traction”.



Mr Duffy said that there is a very good working relationship with the TII officials and he looked to the meeting and to raising the important matters with them.