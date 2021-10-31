Roads top of the agenda at Thurles Templemore Roscrea municipal district

Independent Cllr Jim Ryan asked to have street lights sorted out in St Kevin’s Park, Littleton, at the end of the estate. He also asked to have “Children at Play” signs erected at Derrynaflan Drive.

Cllr Sean Ryan (Fianna Fáil) appealed for a continuous white line to be placed at Moycarkey village and also at Galberstown.

Independent Cllr Micheal Lowry asked if any progress is being made with a proposal to upgrade The Ragg village. There are busy junctions in the area, he said, and he added that the development committee are anxious to progress the situation so that they can resolve traffic issues.

A timeline needs to be established, he said, and he appealed to the council to take this on board.

Independent Cllr Eddie Moran expressed frustration at having raised a number of issues over the previous months in Templemore town and Templetuohy village, but getting nowhere with them.

No progress whatsoever had been made, he said, and he told engineers that he would have to take the matters further if there is no progress very soon.



Cllr Seamus Hanafin (Fianna Fáil) was informed that the upgrade of road works and flood relief works in Galberstown to deal with a continuing flooding issue will be undertaken in Q2 of 2022. A significant allocation of funding had been announced for this work.