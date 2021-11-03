LATEST: Emergency services attend major fire in Thurles

Emergency services attend Thurles fire.
Four units of fire and emergency services are attending a major blaze at Stradavoher Court in Thurles this evening.
The fire ripped through what are believed to be unoccupied apartments with adjoining properties also being extensively damaged.
Fire crew are still battling to bring the blaze under control.
It is believed that there were no occupants in the house at the time and no casualties have been reported at this time.
Stradavoher Court houses a substantial number of third level students.
