04/11/2021

Romanian thriller 'Collective' for the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Romanian thriller 'Collective' for the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Director Alexander Nanau, Romania-Luxemburg, 2019, 109 minutes

Collective is a thrilling and terrifying documentary, shot and edited with a masterful hand, detailing a crumbling and corrupt health system in Romania.


Starting out a nightclub fire in 2015 which takes the lives of 27 young people, its revealed a further 37 survivors from that night, perish later due to poor sanitation in the hospital system.

This revelation leads a group of journalist further into a labrinthyne world of cronyism, conflicts of interest, nepotism and systemic corruption within an already poor health structure.


Nominee Best Documentary, Academy Awards 2021.

Special access and wheelchair users please inform the box office at the time of booking. T:0504 90204

