Major windfarm plans lodged for townlands near Thurles

Plans to build a major wind farm consisting of seven turbines stationed in townlands between Thurles and Clonmel, have been lodged with Tipperary Co Council.
ABO Wind Ireland Limited is seeking a 10-year planning permission to construct seven wind turbines with a maximum overall tip height of 150m, comprised of towers of between 75-95m high, to which three blades of between 55-70m in length will be attached.
The addresses of the proposed projects are in the townlands of Knockroe, Kilnagranagh, Newtowndrangan, Tullowcussaun, Ballyvadlea, Ballyhomuck, Kilburry West, Milestown, Bannixtown, Quartercross, Clare More, Killusty North, Killusty South, Kiltinan, Loughcapple, Grange Beg, Miltown Britton, Mullenranky, Kilmore,, Ballinvoher, Redmondstown and Ballyvaughan.
The plans were lodged on October 12, and a decision is due by December 6.
