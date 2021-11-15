New plans to ban car parking on Parnell Street in Thurles, Co Tipperary

New plans to ban parking in Thurles’ Parnell street will be put on public display for a consultation, heard this month’s Thurles municipal district meeting.

However, some townspeople are still opposed to the move, as it might make the street more dangerous, according to one councillor.



Cllr Jim Ryan forwarded a motion: "l am calling on this district council to extend the single yellow parking line on Parnell Street, Thurles, to run the full length of the street from Fogarty's shop to the junction with Cuchulain Road to help alleviate the severe traffic congestion on the street."

Management responded: “The current Parking Bye Laws do not allow for a single yellow line to be extended further along Parnell Street. A working group has been established in the District to begin the process of reviewing the current Parking Bye Laws.



“The group has a target date of Q1 2022 to present a first draft of the bye laws to the elected members. The Bye Laws will then be placed on public display for submissions to be received. Parnell Street will form part of the review of Parking Bye Laws.”

Cllr Ryan said he was happy with the response. “I have received huge amounts of representations regarding cars parked along Parnell Street. I have witnessed myself the chaos that has occurred in Parnell Street and further afield.”

