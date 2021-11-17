Tipperary Successful Ageing tea party went down a real treat

Successful Ageing Thurles are delighted to say that the Irish Tea Party held in Cabragh Wetlands on Friday 5th November was a great success, and everyone who attended, expressed their delight in being able to get out and socialise for the first time in almost two years.



We wish to thank all the people involved in the organisation of this memorable afternoon, Mary Doyle and Mary Russell who supplied the lovely tea and sandwiches, and Mairead Ryan who coordinated it all.



Thank you to Roisin Callanan for her I.T expertise in checking peoples Covid passes online and thank you Peter for organising the seating as distance required for us and both helped with the teas.



We initially had difficulty organising the music, so a special thanks goes to Dixie Byrnes, Kim Vermeer, Thos. Hayes, and Liam O’Neill for starting the tunes. Like the loaves and fishes, a miracle doubled the numbers, and they were joined by Liam Ryan, Denis Jordan, Dan Taylor and Michael O’Dwyer. It was wonderful!!



Hopefully we have left no-one out, suffice to say we all had a lovely happy day, and were delighted to catch up with old friends. As the last person to leave asked “will this be on every month now?”. Wouldn’t that be great.