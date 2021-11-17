Search

17/11/2021

Tipperary Successful Ageing tea party went down a real treat

Tipperary Successful Ageing tea party went down a real treat

Reporter:

local contributor

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The event was held at Cabragh Wetlands centre

Successful Ageing Thurles are delighted to say that the Irish Tea Party held in Cabragh Wetlands on Friday 5th November was a great success, and everyone who attended, expressed their delight in being able to get out and socialise for the first time in almost two years.


We wish to thank all the people involved in the organisation of this memorable afternoon, Mary Doyle and Mary Russell who supplied the lovely tea and sandwiches, and Mairead Ryan who coordinated it all.


Thank you to Roisin Callanan for her I.T expertise in checking peoples Covid passes online and thank you Peter for organising the seating as distance required for us and both helped with the teas.


We initially had difficulty organising the music, so a special thanks goes to Dixie Byrnes, Kim Vermeer, Thos. Hayes, and Liam O’Neill for starting the tunes. Like the loaves and fishes, a miracle doubled the numbers, and they were joined by Liam Ryan, Denis Jordan, Dan Taylor and Michael O’Dwyer. It was wonderful!!


Hopefully we have left no-one out, suffice to say we all had a lovely happy day, and were delighted to catch up with old friends. As the last person to leave asked “will this be on every month now?”. Wouldn’t that be great.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media