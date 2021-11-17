Out and about in Thurles town

Liberty Square in Thurles
Loughtagalla Biodiversity Play Park
We are holding a Church gate collection this coming weekend, November 20 and 21. This is a very exciting development which we hope to commence in January 2022. All support would be greatly appreciated.
THURLES DRAMA GROUP
Present J.M. Synge’s “The Playboy of the Western World”, in the Source Arts Centre until Saturday Nov. 20th, incl. A tremendous opening night took place on Monday evening with the audience thoroughly enjoying the production. It is one not to be missed!
FAMILY MASS
Next Saturday, November 20th, 7.00 p.m., Cathedral. Theme: ‘Out with the old; In with the new.” All welcome.
CHRISTMAS RAFFLE
Tickets now on sale in the Parish Centre – all proceeds to the Cathedral “Raise the Roof” Fund. Variety of prizes. (Tickets €2 each or 3 for €5).
The County Intermediate Football Cup went on tour in New Inn schools last year. Rockwell Rovers will be hoping for their first ever senior silverware this weekend against Aherlow Gaels at STP.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.